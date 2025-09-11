Air defense neutralized 62 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

On the night of September 11, Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine with 66 drones of various types. The vast majority of the drones were destroyed by air defense forces.
Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Neutralized 62 Russian Drones on the Night of September 11
On the night of September 11, the enemy attacked with 66 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of strike UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, more than 50 of them were Shaheds.
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses have shot down or suppressed 62 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.
