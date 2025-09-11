Air defense neutralized 62 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine
Air defense neutralized 62 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Defense Forces
On the night of September 11, Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine with 66 drones of various types. The vast majority of the drones were destroyed by air defense forces.

  • Ukraine's air defense forces effectively neutralized 62 out of 66 Russian drones during the night attack on September 11.
  • The attack included various types of drones such as Shahed and Gerbera, which were successfully countered by Ukrainian air defense units.
  • A combination of anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems played a crucial role in repelling the Russian drone attack.

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Neutralized 62 Russian Drones on the Night of September 11

On the night of September 11, the enemy attacked with 66 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of strike UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, more than 50 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PVO report

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses have shot down or suppressed 62 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

It was also recorded that 4 attack drones were hit at 3 locations.

