Air defense forces neutralized 68 drones during new Russian attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of September 5-6, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 91 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. The air defense forces managed to successfully neutralize 68 enemy targets.

A new attack by the Russian occupiers began at 6:00 PM on September 5.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 68 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that 18 attack UAVs were hit at 8 locations, and downed UAVs (fragments) fell at 4 locations.