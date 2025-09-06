Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 960 Russian occupiers

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces of Ukraine killed and wounded 960 Russian invaders. What is important to understand is that the total losses of the enemy in the war reached 1,087,180 personnel.
Points of attention
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to engage in strategic strikes on enemy targets, including artillery pieces, radar stations, concentration areas of personnel and military equipment, and command posts.
- The enemy forces have resorted to missile and air strikes, multiple rocket launchers, and kamikaze drones in their attacks on Ukrainian units and settlements, highlighting the complexity of the conflict.
Losses of the Russian army as of September 6, 2025
The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 09/06/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,087,180 (+960) people,
tanks — 11,161 (+2) units;
artillery systems — 32,474 (+39) units;
air defense systems — 1,217 (+1) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 56,523 (+256) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 60,950 (+119) units;
special equipment — 3,957 (+1) units.
It is also indicated that on September 5, the enemy launched two missile and 73 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using six missiles and 135 guided bombs.
Moreover, the enemy carried out 4,932 attacks, 32 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and engaged 5,781 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
