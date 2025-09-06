Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 960 Russian occupiers

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces of Ukraine killed and wounded 960 Russian invaders. What is important to understand is that the total losses of the enemy in the war reached 1,087,180 personnel.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 6, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 09/06/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,087,180 (+960) people,

tanks — 11,161 (+2) units;

artillery systems — 32,474 (+39) units;

air defense systems — 1,217 (+1) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 56,523 (+256) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 60,950 (+119) units;

special equipment — 3,957 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck three artillery pieces, one radar station, five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and one enemy command post. Share

It is also indicated that on September 5, the enemy launched two missile and 73 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using six missiles and 135 guided bombs.