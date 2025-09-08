Air defense neutralized 112 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine
Air defense neutralized 112 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

On the night of September 8, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 142 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones, 112 of which were shot down by the Air Force.

The Air Force reported on combat operations on the night of September 8

Among the almost one and a half hundred drones that attacked Ukraine, 100 drones were of the Shahed type.

Aircraft launches were carried out from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Chauda (TOT of Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on September 8, air defenses shot down/suppressed 112 enemy Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones in the north, south, east and center of the country.

Air Force Report

26 strike drones were recorded hitting 7 locations, and downed drones (fragments) fell at 1 location.

Several enemy drones are known to still be in the air.

As a reminder, on the night of September 8, the enemy attacked the Kyiv region with drones, resulting in power outages. The network reported that the Trypillya CHP was under attack.

