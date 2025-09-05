Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones — air defense neutralized 120 targets

During the night of September 4-5, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 157 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types, 6 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and a Kh-59 guided aircraft missile.
Points of attention
- The Russian attack originated from various directions including Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and areas in the Russian Federation.
- Ukrainian defenders are called upon to stand united and hold the sky against further enemy threats.
The aftermath of the September 5 air battle
A new Russian attack began at 6:00 PM on September 4.
This time, drones and missiles flew from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea, Kursk Oblast, and Voronezh Oblast — Russian Federation.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the fact of hitting 7 missiles and 35 strike UAVs at 10 locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-