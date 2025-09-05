The General Staff reports on the defeat of 3 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on September 4, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers immediately struck three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one ammunition depot, a control point, four UAV control points, and 5 artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The aggressor launched numerous missile and air strikes, engaged kamikaze drones, and targeted specific areas in Chernihiv, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions.
  • The ongoing conflict marks the 1,290th day of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, with consistent efforts to defend Ukrainian territory.

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 09/05/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,086,220 (+810) people,

  • tanks — 11,159 (+2) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,243 (+2) units,

  • artillery systems — 32,435 (+50) units,

  • MLRS — 1,480 (+1) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,216 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 56,267 (+222) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 60,831 (+139) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 78 air strikes, used three missiles, dropped 136 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,861 attacks, including 80 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,607 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Zaliznyy Most in Chernihiv region; Bilogirya, Stepnohirsk, Chervona Krynytsia in Zaporizhia region; and Kozatske in Kherson region.

