The General Staff reports on the defeat of 3 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on September 4, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers immediately struck three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one ammunition depot, a control point, four UAV control points, and 5 artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The aggressor launched numerous missile and air strikes, engaged kamikaze drones, and targeted specific areas in Chernihiv, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions.
- The ongoing conflict marks the 1,290th day of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, with consistent efforts to defend Ukrainian territory.
Losses of the Russian army as of September 5, 2025
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 09/05/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,086,220 (+810) people,
tanks — 11,159 (+2) units,
armored combat vehicles — 23,243 (+2) units,
artillery systems — 32,435 (+50) units,
MLRS — 1,480 (+1) units,
air defense systems — 1,216 (+1) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 56,267 (+222) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 60,831 (+139) units.
The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Zaliznyy Most in Chernihiv region; Bilogirya, Stepnohirsk, Chervona Krynytsia in Zaporizhia region; and Kozatske in Kherson region.
