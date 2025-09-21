Russia attacked Ukraine with 54 drones — air defense neutralized 33

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 20 and 21, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 54 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and drones of other types.

Report on the work of the Air Defense Forces on September 20-21

A new attack by the Russian invaders began at 8:00 PM 2025.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that about 30 of them are martyrs.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 33 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, east, and center of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 21 attack UAVs were hit at 8 locations.