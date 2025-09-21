Russia attacked Ukraine with 54 drones — air defense neutralized 33

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 20 and 21, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 54 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and drones of other types.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the destruction of 21 attack UAVs at 8 locations, emphasizing the importance of unity in defending the country.
- The ongoing conflict highlights the perseverance and determination of Ukrainian defenders against external aggression.
Report on the work of the Air Defense Forces on September 20-21
A new attack by the Russian invaders began at 8:00 PM 2025.
This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.
What is important to understand is that about 30 of them are martyrs.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 21 attack UAVs were hit at 8 locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-