Security guarantees for Ukraine. Finland pointed out an important nuance

As Finnish leader Alexander Stubb noted, the security guarantees for Ukraine currently being discussed by Kyiv's allies will force the European countries that sign them to confront Russia if it again launches an invasion of Ukraine in the future.

Ukraine's allies must be prepared for war with Russia

The President of Finland draws attention to the fact that security guarantees are primarily a deterrent:

This factor must be plausible, and in order to be convincing, it must be strong. Share

What is also important to understand is that the guarantees will come into effect only after the signing of an agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

Stubb made it clear that the aggressor country Russia would not have the right to veto their format.

Russia has absolutely no say in the sovereign decisions of an independent nation-state... So for me it is not a question of whether Russia will agree or not. Of course, it will not agree, but that is not the point. Alexander Stubb President of Finland

Journalists asked him whether these guarantees would mean that Ukraine's allies would be ready to engage in military confrontation with Russia in the event of new aggression from its side.

"This is the idea of security guarantees by definition," Stubb emphasized. Share

In his opinion, any guarantees will have no meaning unless they are backed up by real force.