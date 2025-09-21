Security guarantees for Ukraine. Finland pointed out an important nuance

As Finnish leader Alexander Stubb noted, the security guarantees for Ukraine currently being discussed by Kyiv's allies will force the European countries that sign them to confront Russia if it again launches an invasion of Ukraine in the future.
Points of attention
- Russia's potential veto power over the format of security guarantees is dismissed by Finland, affirming the sovereign decisions of Ukraine's allies.
- In the event of new aggression from Russia, Ukraine's allies must be prepared for military confrontation as part of the security guarantees.
Ukraine's allies must be prepared for war with Russia
The President of Finland draws attention to the fact that security guarantees are primarily a deterrent:
What is also important to understand is that the guarantees will come into effect only after the signing of an agreement between Ukraine and Russia.
Stubb made it clear that the aggressor country Russia would not have the right to veto their format.
Journalists asked him whether these guarantees would mean that Ukraine's allies would be ready to engage in military confrontation with Russia in the event of new aggression from its side.
In his opinion, any guarantees will have no meaning unless they are backed up by real force.
