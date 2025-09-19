"Drone Wall" will protect the EU and Ukraine — what the European Commission proposes

The Drone Wall project aims to protect EU member states on the bloc's eastern flank, as well as Ukraine.
"Wall of drones" will be able to protect the European Union countries and Ukraine
This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Thomas Rainier at a briefing in Brussels.
He recalled that European Commissioner Kubilius, together with President von der Leyen, visited EU member states on the eastern flank, whose governments have already expressed interest in the "Drone Wall" project.
Rainier added that the SAFE instrument (the Defense Production Loan Program) will contribute to the creation of a "Drone Wall" if member states mention the main components in their national plans, which must be submitted to the European Commission by November 30.
He also emphasized that Ukraine "is by default fully associated with the SAFE initiative, so the "Drone Wall" will protect Ukraine, the EU and, by definition, some NATO member states."
Earlier, European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius stated that the "Drone Wall" initiated by the EU should be built together with Ukraine, given its extensive experience in combating drones.
Kubilius plans to hold talks with the defense ministers of the European Union next week regarding the creation of a "Drone Wall" on the EU's eastern border.
