The European Commission has demanded that Ukraine select the head of BEB

The European Commission urges the Ukrainian authorities to appoint the head of the Bureau of Economic Security as soon as possible in accordance with the law and the current selection and appointment procedures.

The EC responded to the scandal surrounding BEB

Official Brussels once again reminded that the BEB reform is part of Ukraine's broader obligations within the European integration process.

Kyiv should appoint the Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine as soon as possible in accordance with the law on the reform of the BEB and the current selection and appointment procedures... This is necessary to advance the reform of the BEB and ensure its independent and effective functioning, the European Commission spokesman said. Share

He also reiterated that the EC report on EU enlargement for 2024 indicated the importance of the swift implementation of the BEB law, including through a transparent selection process based on personal merit.

What is important to understand is that it is the BEB that plays an important role in Ukraine's fight against financial crimes.

Recently, official Brussels has emphasized the importance of electing the head of the BEB based on his integrity.

A statement on this occasion was made by Stefan Schlöning, Head of Cooperation Programs of the EU Delegation to Ukraine.