The European Commission urges the Ukrainian authorities to appoint the head of the Bureau of Economic Security as soon as possible in accordance with the law and the current selection and appointment procedures.
Points of attention
- The appointment of the head of the Bureau of Economic Security is a significant indicator for the EU of Ukraine's commitment to reforms and European integration.
- The reform of the BEB is crucial for Ukraine's adherence to broader obligations within the European integration process.
The EC responded to the scandal surrounding BEB
Official Brussels once again reminded that the BEB reform is part of Ukraine's broader obligations within the European integration process.
He also reiterated that the EC report on EU enlargement for 2024 indicated the importance of the swift implementation of the BEB law, including through a transparent selection process based on personal merit.
What is important to understand is that it is the BEB that plays an important role in Ukraine's fight against financial crimes.
Recently, official Brussels has emphasized the importance of electing the head of the BEB based on his integrity.
A statement on this occasion was made by Stefan Schlöning, Head of Cooperation Programs of the EU Delegation to Ukraine.
He emphasized that the appointment of the winner of the competition as head of the Bureau of Economic Security is an important indicator for the EU of Ukraine's progress along the path of reforms.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-