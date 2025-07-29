Official Brussels has made it clear to Kyiv how catastrophic the consequences will be if the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine does not vote for the full repeal of the norms of the scandalous law 12414, which restricts the NABU and the SAPO.
- President Zelenskyy and Ukrainian parliament face pressure to take necessary steps to ensure NABU and SAPO independence is fully restored.
- European Union closely monitors the situation, suspends financial aid until corrective actions are taken by Ukrainian authorities.
The EU has issued an ultimatum to the Ukrainian authorities
As journalists managed to learn, European Union leaders are preparing for a scenario in which on July 31, the Ukrainian parliament will not adopt any of the draft laws restoring the independence of the NABU and the SAPO, or will make amendments to the document that will make this restoration incomplete.
Another senior EU official reported that Brussels had indeed issued an ultimatum to Kyiv.
He also provided the following details:
What is important to understand is that if the Verkhovna Rada and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy do not do everything necessary to restore the independence of NABU and SAPO, Ukraine could lose 60 billion euros.
