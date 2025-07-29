The EU threatened the Ukrainian authorities with a funding freeze — what happened?
The EU threatened the Ukrainian authorities with a funding freeze — what happened?

The EU has issued an ultimatum to the Ukrainian authorities
Source:  Economic truth

Official Brussels has made it clear to Kyiv how catastrophic the consequences will be if the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine does not vote for the full repeal of the norms of the scandalous law 12414, which restricts the NABU and the SAPO.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy and Ukrainian parliament face pressure to take necessary steps to ensure NABU and SAPO independence is fully restored.
  • European Union closely monitors the situation, suspends financial aid until corrective actions are taken by Ukrainian authorities.

The EU has issued an ultimatum to the Ukrainian authorities

As journalists managed to learn, European Union leaders are preparing for a scenario in which on July 31, the Ukrainian parliament will not adopt any of the draft laws restoring the independence of the NABU and the SAPO, or will make amendments to the document that will make this restoration incomplete.

On July 24, EU representatives informed the Svyrydenko government through diplomatic channels that they were suspending all financial assistance to Ukraine. Everything was put on hold until the situation was corrected, one of the insiders said.

Another senior EU official reported that Brussels had indeed issued an ultimatum to Kyiv.

He also provided the following details:

Yes, the EU has indeed warned Kyiv. If the law is not passed, loans from profits from Russian assets under the ERA program will cease, we will simply stop providing them. Financing from the EBRD and EIB will also stop, an anonymous source said.

What is important to understand is that if the Verkhovna Rada and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy do not do everything necessary to restore the independence of NABU and SAPO, Ukraine could lose 60 billion euros.

