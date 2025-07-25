Law on NABU and SAP. Protests continue in Ukrainian cities

For the fourth day in a row, protests have been taking place in the capital and several other cities against the law adopted by the parliament and signed by the President on limiting the powers of anti-corruption bodies - NABU and SAP.

Protests continue in Ukrainian cities against the law on NABU

In Kyiv, hundreds of protesters gathered again on the square near the Ivan Franko Theater.

Kyiv

In Zaporizhia, about fifty people took part in a rally against the law that limits the powers of the anti-corruption bodies NABU and SAPO.

Organizers urged participants to refrain from using obscene language on posters and not to chant anything that could be considered a provocation.

Zaporizhzhia

"I ask you to refrain from swearing in your slogans and, if there are obscene words on your posters, remove them. We want Zaporizhia to be the cultural capital of Ukraine," the organizer of the action, Oleksandr Spivak, urged the participants. Share

In Zaporizhia, young people are taking to the streets for the third day in a row. About 50-60 people have gathered today. Participants stand along the avenue and chant "The law is without loopholes," "Where there is corruption, there is no future," and "Our voice is stronger."

Zaporizhzhia

As in previous days, young people took part in the action. They say that the action will last at least until July 31, when the Verkhovna Rada will consider new draft laws that are supposed to renew the powers of anti-corruption bodies.

On July 25, a fourth protest against Law 12414 on subordinating the NABU and SAPO to the Prosecutor General's Office took place in Odesa. About 20 people gathered on the city's central street.

Odesa

"We are the most democratic of all post-Soviet countries, but this law makes us Russia," the protesters note. Share

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law reducing the powers of the NABU and the SAPO. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed it on the same day.

Rallies against the new law have begun in Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine.

On July 24, Zelenskyy approved the text of the draft law on the independence of the anti-corruption infrastructure.