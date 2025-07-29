Trump's deadline reduction. The Kremlin reacted for the first time

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team claims to have "taken note" of US leader Donald Trump's statements that he is reducing the deadline given to them to resolve the ongoing war against Ukraine from 50 to 10-12 days.
- Russian propagandists seek clarification on Trump's disinterest in discussing Ukraine with Putin, to which the Kremlin responds cautiously.
- Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's public threats of war against the United States escalate tensions amid the evolving diplomatic situation.
The Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, made a statement on this matter.
Russian propagandists also asked Peskov to respond to Trump's statement that he was no longer interested in talking to Putin about Ukraine.
He also made it clear that the topic of a personal meeting between the American leader and the illegitimate Russian president is not yet under discussion.
As mentioned earlier, on July 28, Donald Trump announced a new deadline for Putin to resolve the war he unleashed against Ukraine. This time, it is 10-12 days.
Against this backdrop, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev began publicly threatening the United States with war.
