Trump's deadline reduction. The Kremlin reacted for the first time
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team claims to have "taken note" of US leader Donald Trump's statements that he is reducing the deadline given to them to resolve the ongoing war against Ukraine from 50 to 10-12 days.

  • Russian propagandists seek clarification on Trump's disinterest in discussing Ukraine with Putin, to which the Kremlin responds cautiously.
  • Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's public threats of war against the United States escalate tensions amid the evolving diplomatic situation.

The Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, made a statement on this matter.

We have noted President Trump's statements yesterday. The special military operation is ongoing, and we remain committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict around Ukraine and to securing our interests in that resolution.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

Russian propagandists also asked Peskov to respond to Trump's statement that he was no longer interested in talking to Putin about Ukraine.

"I would like to avoid any assessments. I repeat once again, we have taken note of President Trump's statements," the Russian dictator's spokesman replied.

He also made it clear that the topic of a personal meeting between the American leader and the illegitimate Russian president is not yet under discussion.

As mentioned earlier, on July 28, Donald Trump announced a new deadline for Putin to resolve the war he unleashed against Ukraine. This time, it is 10-12 days.

Against this backdrop, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev began publicly threatening the United States with war.

