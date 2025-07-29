Medvedev staged a public showdown with Trump's associate

Republican Senator and ally of the US President Lindsey Graham responded to the loud threats made by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev regarding a potential "war" between the United States and Russia.

What is known about the conflict between Graham and Medvedev?

On July 28, American leader Donald Trump officially announced that he was disappointed with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and also reduced the deadline for Moscow to end the war against Ukraine to 10-12 days.

After that, Medvedev began to publicly complain that Trump was "playing a game of ultimatums with Russia."

"Every new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war," the former Russian president said, and he also made it clear that he was talking about a war between Russia and the United States.

Amid these scandalous threats, Senator Graham addressed those in Russia "who believe that President Trump is not serious about ending the bloody carnage between Russia and Ukraine."

"You and your allies will soon learn the sad truth. You will also soon see that Joe Biden is no longer president. Come to the negotiating table," the Trump ally stressed.

Interestingly, under Graham's post, Medvedev wrote that neither the senator nor Trump can dictate when Russia should negotiate.

The negotiations will end when all the goals of our military operation (this is how Russia cynically calls the war against Ukraine — ed.) are achieved. Work on America first, grandpa," Medvedev brazenly declared.