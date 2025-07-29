Medvedev staged a public showdown with Trump's associate
Category
Politics
Publication date

Medvedev staged a public showdown with Trump's associate

What is known about the conflict between Graham and Medvedev?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Republican Senator and ally of the US President Lindsey Graham responded to the loud threats made by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev regarding a potential "war" between the United States and Russia.

Points of attention

  • Medvedev's bold declaration that Russia will negotiate on its own terms and timeframe, disregarding pressure from the US, showcases the ongoing tension and power struggle between the two nations.
  • The public exchange between Medvedev and Graham underscores the complex dynamics of international relations and the high stakes involved in conflicts between superpowers like Russia and the United States.

What is known about the conflict between Graham and Medvedev?

On July 28, American leader Donald Trump officially announced that he was disappointed with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and also reduced the deadline for Moscow to end the war against Ukraine to 10-12 days.

After that, Medvedev began to publicly complain that Trump was "playing a game of ultimatums with Russia."

"Every new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war," the former Russian president said, and he also made it clear that he was talking about a war between Russia and the United States.

Amid these scandalous threats, Senator Graham addressed those in Russia "who believe that President Trump is not serious about ending the bloody carnage between Russia and Ukraine."

"You and your allies will soon learn the sad truth. You will also soon see that Joe Biden is no longer president. Come to the negotiating table," the Trump ally stressed.

Interestingly, under Graham's post, Medvedev wrote that neither the senator nor Trump can dictate when Russia should negotiate.

The negotiations will end when all the goals of our military operation (this is how Russia cynically calls the war against Ukraine — ed.) are achieved. Work on America first, grandpa,” Medvedev brazenly declared.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation shelled a correctional colony in Zaporizhia — many dead and wounded
Ivan Fedorov
Russians attacked a correctional colony in Zaporizhia — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Reveal Consequences of Air Battle with Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Russian attack on Ukraine on July 28-29 — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine immediately struck 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of July 29, 2025

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?