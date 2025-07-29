Medvedev staged a public showdown with Trump's associate

Republican Senator and ally of the US President Lindsey Graham responded to the loud threats made by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev regarding a potential "war" between the United States and Russia.
Points of attention
- Medvedev's bold declaration that Russia will negotiate on its own terms and timeframe, disregarding pressure from the US, showcases the ongoing tension and power struggle between the two nations.
- The public exchange between Medvedev and Graham underscores the complex dynamics of international relations and the high stakes involved in conflicts between superpowers like Russia and the United States.
What is known about the conflict between Graham and Medvedev?
On July 28, American leader Donald Trump officially announced that he was disappointed with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and also reduced the deadline for Moscow to end the war against Ukraine to 10-12 days.
After that, Medvedev began to publicly complain that Trump was "playing a game of ultimatums with Russia."
Amid these scandalous threats, Senator Graham addressed those in Russia "who believe that President Trump is not serious about ending the bloody carnage between Russia and Ukraine."
Interestingly, under Graham's post, Medvedev wrote that neither the senator nor Trump can dictate when Russia should negotiate.
