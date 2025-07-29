Air Defense Forces Reveal Consequences of Air Battle with Russia

During the night of July 28-29, Russian invaders attacked peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as well as 37 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 32 enemy targets.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on July 28-29 — what is known

The Russian occupiers launched a new air attack at 9:40 p.m. on July 28.

The enemy launched missiles and drones from the Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation, the Crimean Autonomous Region, as well as from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Gvardiyske — Crimean Autonomous Region.

This time, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 32 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north and east of the country.

The Air Defense Forces confirmed that 5 UAVs and 2 missiles were hit in 3 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 2 locations.