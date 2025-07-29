The Russian Federation shelled a correctional colony in Zaporizhia — many dead and wounded

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, officially confirmed that 16 people were killed and another 35 were injured as a result of a Russian attack on a correctional colony on the night of July 29.
Points of attention
- The victims of the attacks are receiving necessary medical assistance, but the situation remains dire with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence.
- The international community condemns these attacks and calls for immediate cessation of hostilities to prevent further loss of innocent lives.
Russians attacked a correctional colony in Zaporizhia — what is known
According to local authorities, at night, Russian invaders shelled the Zaporizhia region 8 times, according to preliminary data, with FABs.
The enemy also hit the penal colony.
In addition, it is noted that the enemy destroyed the premises of the institution.
Nearby private homes were also hit.
What is known about Russia's strike on the city of Kamianske
According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Armed Forces, Serhiy Lysak, at least two people were killed and 5 others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the city of Kamianske, in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
In addition, it is indicated that the Russian occupiers launched artillery and UAV strikes in the Nikopol region.
This time, the enemy hit the Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities, and Nikopol.
Also, the Russians do not stop shelling the Sinelnyky district.
There, according to the latest data, one person died and two others were injured.
