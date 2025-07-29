The Russian Federation shelled a correctional colony in Zaporizhia — many dead and wounded
Ukraine
The Russian Federation shelled a correctional colony in Zaporizhia — many dead and wounded

Ivan Fedorov
Russians attacked a correctional colony in Zaporizhia — what is known
The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, officially confirmed that 16 people were killed and another 35 were injured as a result of a Russian attack on a correctional colony on the night of July 29.

  • The victims of the attacks are receiving necessary medical assistance, but the situation remains dire with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence.
  • The international community condemns these attacks and calls for immediate cessation of hostilities to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

Russians attacked a correctional colony in Zaporizhia — what is known

According to local authorities, at night, Russian invaders shelled the Zaporizhia region 8 times, according to preliminary data, with FABs.

The enemy also hit the penal colony.

16 people died, 35 were injured. The victims are being provided with all necessary medical assistance.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

In addition, it is noted that the enemy destroyed the premises of the institution.

Nearby private homes were also hit.

What is known about Russia's strike on the city of Kamianske

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Armed Forces, Serhiy Lysak, at least two people were killed and 5 others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the city of Kamianske, in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Two people died. Five more were injured. Two women are in "serious" condition. One of them is pregnant. Three patients are in moderate condition.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

In addition, it is indicated that the Russian occupiers launched artillery and UAV strikes in the Nikopol region.

This time, the enemy hit the Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities, and Nikopol.

Also, the Russians do not stop shelling the Sinelnyky district.

There, according to the latest data, one person died and two others were injured.

