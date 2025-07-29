Ukraine immediately struck 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery have successfully attacked 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, an ammunition depot, and two artillery pieces of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 29, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 07/29/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,051,300 (+1,050) people,

tanks — 11,065 (+4) units;

artillery systems — 30,865 (+39) units;

MLRS — 1,451 (+1) units;

air defense systems — 1,202 (+1) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 48,585 (+192) units;

cruise missiles — 3548 (+2) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 56,687 (+91) units.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on July 28, the Russian invaders carried out 90 airstrikes and dropped 149 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out 5,922 attacks, including 61 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,859 kamikaze drones for attacks.