Ukraine immediately struck 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine immediately struck 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of July 29, 2025
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery have successfully attacked 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, an ammunition depot, and two artillery pieces of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • Details from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reveal the intensity of Russian airstrikes, guided bomb attacks, and the usage of multiple rocket launcher systems and kamikaze drones.
  • The statistics demonstrate the ongoing challenges and aggression faced by Ukraine in the 1252nd day of Russia's full-scale war against the country.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 29, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 07/29/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,051,300 (+1,050) people,

  • tanks — 11,065 (+4) units;

  • artillery systems — 30,865 (+39) units;

  • MLRS — 1,451 (+1) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,202 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 48,585 (+192) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3548 (+2) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 56,687 (+91) units.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on July 28, the Russian invaders carried out 90 airstrikes and dropped 149 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out 5,922 attacks, including 61 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,859 kamikaze drones for attacks.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Hodges named possible scenarios for the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
Hodges
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation shelled a correctional colony in Zaporizhia — many dead and wounded
Ivan Fedorov
Russians attacked a correctional colony in Zaporizhia — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Reveal Consequences of Air Battle with Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Russian attack on Ukraine on July 28-29 — what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?