"She was only 23 years old." Russians killed pregnant woman in Kamianske

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that 3 people were killed and 5 others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the city of Kamianske, in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

A woman with hope became the new victim of the Russian army

At 2 a.m., the Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Kamianske, targeting the city hospital. Three people were killed in the strike, including a pregnant woman. Her name was Diana, and she was only 23 years old. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As of the morning of July 29, it is known that over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have killed 22 people in Ukraine.

My condolences to the family and friends. Another 85 people were injured. 73 Ukrainian cities and villages were under Russian strikes. Share

The Head of State also draws attention to the fact that Russian aircraft bombed the territory of a correctional colony in the Zaporizhia region.

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, it was a deliberate strike, targeted, not accidental, because Russia knew that it was striking civilians in this colony.