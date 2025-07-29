Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that 3 people were killed and 5 others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the city of Kamianske, in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Points of attention
- Russian strikes have targeted various cities, including a correctional colony in the Zaporizhia region, leading to additional casualties and injuries.
- Despite international calls for diplomacy, Russia persists in its military actions, disregarding the calls for peace and escalation of the conflict.
A woman with hope became the new victim of the Russian army
As of the morning of July 29, it is known that over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have killed 22 people in Ukraine.
The Head of State also draws attention to the fact that Russian aircraft bombed the territory of a correctional colony in the Zaporizhia region.
As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, it was a deliberate strike, targeted, not accidental, because Russia knew that it was striking civilians in this colony.
More on the topic
