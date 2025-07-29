"She was only 23 years old." Russians killed pregnant woman in Kamianske
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"She was only 23 years old." Russians killed pregnant woman in Kamianske

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
A woman with hope became the new victim of the Russian army
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that 3 people were killed and 5 others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the city of Kamianske, in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Points of attention

  • Russian strikes have targeted various cities, including a correctional colony in the Zaporizhia region, leading to additional casualties and injuries.
  • Despite international calls for diplomacy, Russia persists in its military actions, disregarding the calls for peace and escalation of the conflict.

A woman with hope became the new victim of the Russian army

At 2 a.m., the Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Kamianske, targeting the city hospital. Three people were killed in the strike, including a pregnant woman. Her name was Diana, and she was only 23 years old.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As of the morning of July 29, it is known that over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have killed 22 people in Ukraine.

My condolences to the family and friends. Another 85 people were injured. 73 Ukrainian cities and villages were under Russian strikes.

The Head of State also draws attention to the fact that Russian aircraft bombed the territory of a correctional colony in the Zaporizhia region.

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, it was a deliberate strike, targeted, not accidental, because Russia knew that it was striking civilians in this colony.

Many people were killed, another 43 people were injured, some of them seriously. And this was done after the United States made a very clear position, supported by the world, that Russia should end this war and move on to diplomacy.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation shelled a correctional colony in Zaporizhia — many dead and wounded
Ivan Fedorov
Russians attacked a correctional colony in Zaporizhia — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SBU prevented FSB plans to eliminate the commander of the "Da Vinci Wolves" — video
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SBU saved the life of the commander of the "Da Vinci Wolves"
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Medvedev staged a public showdown with Trump's associate
What is known about the conflict between Graham and Medvedev?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?