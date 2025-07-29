SBU prevented FSB plans to eliminate the commander of the "Da Vinci Wolves" — video

The Security Service of Ukraine has officially confirmed that it was able to prevent the contract killing of the commander of the 108th separate battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Da Vinci Wolves” Serhiy Filimonov. To carry out the crime, the Russian FSB recruited a resident of the Dnipropetrovsk region under the guise of working for the SBU.

SBU saved the life of the commander of the "Da Vinci Wolves"

The FSB has caught the attention of an ATO participant from Kamiansky. The latter was convinced that he was instructed by the SBU to eliminate a corrections officer working for Russia, not a Ukrainian military commander.

The hostile intelligence service increased the psychological pressure on the Ukrainian and sent him a fake summons for questioning, allegedly to the SBU.

Against this background, he was allegedly offered "cooperation" with the Service in exchange for the closure of the criminal case.

For this purpose, the defendant was sent a questionnaire for admission to the SBU and ordered to come to Kyiv.

Already in the capital, the recruit was given the task: to rent an apartment in a residential complex where, according to the FSB, the Ukrainian military commander, whom they planned to eliminate, lived, and to start tracking Serhiy Filimonov's car.

At the same time, the FSB officer presented the Ukrainian military as a “traitor” who was allegedly carrying out strikes on Kyiv. After one of the massive missile strikes on the capital, the supervisor convinced the person involved that the “object” he was monitoring was responsible for this. Share

A little later, the FSB provided the recruited Ukrainian with the coordinates of a cache on the outskirts of the capital, where automatic weapons were hidden to eliminate the Ukrainian soldier.

SBU operatives detained the recruit as he was going out into the street with a loaded weapon. During the search, a mobile phone was seized from him, on which the suspect had been corresponding with a supervisor from the FSB. Share

The detainee was informed of suspicion under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.