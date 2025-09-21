Ukraine hits 4 areas of concentration of Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian defenders successfully attacked a ground control station for unmanned aerial vehicles and four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 21, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 09/21/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,101,610 (+1,010) people

tanks — 11,193 (+1) units.

armored combat vehicles — 23,281 (+1) units.

artillery systems — 32,952 (+25) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 61598 (+553)

cruise missiles — 3747 (+29) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 62245 (+77) units.

special equipment — 3969 (+1) units.

The enemy launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 37 missiles and 71 air strikes, dropping 120 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,785 attacks, 86 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,322 kamikaze drones to destroy them.