Ukraine hits 4 areas of concentration of Russian army
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian defenders successfully attacked a ground control station for unmanned aerial vehicles and four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

  • Overview of the missile strikes, air strikes, guided bombs, and attacks carried out by the Russian army, including the engagement of kamikaze drones.
  • Specific airstrikes reported in the settlements of Bilogirya and Kozatske, highlighting the ongoing military actions in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 21, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 09/21/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,101,610 (+1,010) people

  • tanks — 11,193 (+1) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,281 (+1) units.

  • artillery systems — 32,952 (+25) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 61598 (+553)

  • cruise missiles — 3747 (+29) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 62245 (+77) units.

  • special equipment — 3969 (+1) units.

The enemy launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 37 missiles and 71 air strikes, dropping 120 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,785 attacks, 86 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,322 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

Airstrikes were carried out, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Bilogirya in the Zaporizhzhia region and Kozatske in the Kherson region.

