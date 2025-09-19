"Putin wants to revive the empire". Kellogg predicts Russian attack on NATO country
"Putin wants to revive the empire". Kellogg predicts Russian attack on NATO country

Source:  The Telegraph

The illegitimate Russian president, Vladimir Putin, wants to revive the empire. Therefore, if Ukraine is captured, he may attack the NATO country.

  • Vladimir Putin aims to revive the Russian empire, potentially leading to aggression towards a NATO country after capturing Ukraine.
  • Keith Kellogg, US President's special representative, highlights Putin's background as a KGB agent with a lack of understanding of Western values, urging resistance to his aggressive tendencies.
  • Kellogg draws parallels between Putin's ambitions and Hitler's expansionist moves, warning of the dangers of allowing Russia to proceed unchecked.

Kellogg predicts Russian attack on NATO country

This is stated by US President's special representative Keith Kellogg.

According to him, Putin is a KGB agent, he has never stopped being one, and he does not understand the West.

He pretends he doesn't speak English, but he doesn't, and we've exposed him several times. He's a manipulator.

Kellogg emphasized that if Russia conquers Ukraine, it will proceed to attack a NATO country, as Putin wants to revive the Russian Empire.

He is reminiscent of Hitler, who in 1938 in Munich said that he only wanted the Sudetenland. Then the Rhineland, then Poland, and we were in World War II. History does not repeat itself, but it certainly rhymes. This is what is happening to Ukraine now. We must stop it now.

He also believes that Russia's launch of drones into Poland last week was deliberate. He believes it was a test, a way to see how the West would react.

Kellogg also stated that Putin's aggressive statements that Russia is a strong nuclear power should be resisted, not avoided.

