"Putin wants to revive the empire". Kellogg predicts Russian attack on NATO country

The illegitimate Russian president, Vladimir Putin, wants to revive the empire. Therefore, if Ukraine is captured, he may attack the NATO country.
Kellogg predicts Russian attack on NATO country
This is stated by US President's special representative Keith Kellogg.
According to him, Putin is a KGB agent, he has never stopped being one, and he does not understand the West.
Kellogg emphasized that if Russia conquers Ukraine, it will proceed to attack a NATO country, as Putin wants to revive the Russian Empire.
He is reminiscent of Hitler, who in 1938 in Munich said that he only wanted the Sudetenland. Then the Rhineland, then Poland, and we were in World War II. History does not repeat itself, but it certainly rhymes. This is what is happening to Ukraine now. We must stop it now.
He also believes that Russia's launch of drones into Poland last week was deliberate. He believes it was a test, a way to see how the West would react.
Kellogg also stated that Putin's aggressive statements that Russia is a strong nuclear power should be resisted, not avoided.
