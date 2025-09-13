A complete halt to China's support for Russia would lead to a very rapid halt to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Kellogg believes China is capable of stopping Russia's war against Ukraine

This was stated by the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, at the 21st Annual Meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES).

Russia has now become a junior partner of China. At the moment, we can say that China has an advantage over Russia both economically and in military power, and even historically. I will say more — if China completely cut off its aid to Russia — this war would be over tomorrow. Keith Kellogg US President's Special Representative for Ukraine

He also draws attention to Russia's dependence on North Korean aid: "if Russia were in a good position, they would not have brought in thousands of North Koreans to reclaim their territories from the Ukrainian army."

Kellogg is also convinced that Russia will no longer win the war against Ukraine.

Ukraine will not lose this war. Ukrainians have a moral superiority over Russia, that is obvious.

He also admits that "Ukrainians have become the world leader in drone production," significantly ahead of the United States.

Instead, according to him, despite the fact that Russia has "a strong army, it is not as strong as the Russians themselves claim."

The Ukrainians have already managed to significantly reduce the military power of the Russian Federation, and therefore there is no longer any talk of Ukraine's defeat. Share

Despite this, Keith Kellogg is convinced that US President Donald Trump's diplomatic strategy can end the war.