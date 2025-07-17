Kellogg highly praised Ukraine's potential in drone production

Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg visited defense plants and praised Ukraine's potential in drone production, saying the US should pay attention.

Kellogg assessed the production of Ukrainian drones

He announced this in a post on the social network X.

I saw with my own eyes how Ukrainian-made drones are created and developed. Incredible innovations, especially in the field of drones. Keith Kellogg US Special Representative for Ukraine

He also noted that in this new era of warfare, "they (Ukrainians — ed.) are leading the way." According to Kellogg, the speed of technological development and capability is impressive.

Our defense-industrial base must pay attention to this and adapt. Share

Toured some of Ukraine’s defense base with @AKamyshin, @H_Smetanin, and @NePrytuliatysa. I saw firsthand how Ukrainian-made drones are being built and developed. Incredible innovation, especially with drones. In this new age/type of war, they lead. Their speed of innovation and… pic.twitter.com/KvZclKee5u — Keith Kellogg (@generalkellogg) July 16, 2025

As a reminder, yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that American leader Donald Trump had expressed interest in Ukrainian combat drones for the US army.