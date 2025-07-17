Kellogg highly praised Ukraine's potential in drone production

Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg visited defense plants and praised Ukraine's potential in drone production, saying the US should pay attention.
Points of attention
- Keith Kellogg, the US Special Representative for Ukraine, acknowledges Ukraine's excellence in drone production and urges the US to pay attention to their capabilities.
- Ukrainian enterprises are at the forefront of technological development in the modern era of warfare, especially in the field of drone production.
Kellogg assessed the production of Ukrainian drones
He announced this in a post on the social network X.
He also noted that in this new era of warfare, "they (Ukrainians — ed.) are leading the way." According to Kellogg, the speed of technological development and capability is impressive.
Toured some of Ukraine’s defense base with @AKamyshin, @H_Smetanin, and @NePrytuliatysa. I saw firsthand how Ukrainian-made drones are being built and developed. Incredible innovation, especially with drones. In this new age/type of war, they lead. Their speed of innovation and… pic.twitter.com/KvZclKee5u— Keith Kellogg (@generalkellogg) July 16, 2025
As a reminder, yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that American leader Donald Trump had expressed interest in Ukrainian combat drones for the US army.
I told him that I really want to buy things from you that only you have. And he told me that America wants to buy Ukrainian-made drones. I think this is a mutually beneficial cooperation. I really want America to help us protect our skies. This is very important.
