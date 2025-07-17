Kellogg highly praised Ukraine's potential in drone production
Source:  online.ua

Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg visited defense plants and praised Ukraine's potential in drone production, saying the US should pay attention.

  • Keith Kellogg, the US Special Representative for Ukraine, acknowledges Ukraine's excellence in drone production and urges the US to pay attention to their capabilities.
  • Ukrainian enterprises are at the forefront of technological development in the modern era of warfare, especially in the field of drone production.

Kellogg assessed the production of Ukrainian drones

He announced this in a post on the social network X.

I saw with my own eyes how Ukrainian-made drones are created and developed. Incredible innovations, especially in the field of drones.

He also noted that in this new era of warfare, "they (Ukrainians — ed.) are leading the way." According to Kellogg, the speed of technological development and capability is impressive.

Our defense-industrial base must pay attention to this and adapt.

As a reminder, yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that American leader Donald Trump had expressed interest in Ukrainian combat drones for the US army.

I told him that I really want to buy things from you that only you have. And he told me that America wants to buy Ukrainian-made drones. I think this is a mutually beneficial cooperation. I really want America to help us protect our skies. This is very important.

