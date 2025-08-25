Kellogg hopes for peace in Ukraine — when exactly

US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg expressed hope that next year Ukraine will celebrate Independence Day under peaceful skies.

Kellogg believes in peace in Ukraine as early as 2026

Kellogg said this during a prayer breakfast in Kyiv.

He recalled how last week there was a "big meeting" between US President Donald Trump and the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, and upon his return, there was a meeting between the head of the White House and President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in the West Wing in the Oval Office.

When 7 representatives of European countries had a chance to discuss current problems with the president. This is not an easy task. We really worked very hard for this. He is truly a president of peace. He wants an end to death and destruction. Keith Kellogg US Special Representative for Ukraine

According to him, work on the peace process continues.

We are working very hard. We hope to reach a situation where we can achieve security guarantees in the near future. This is work that is still ongoing. Share

He emphasized that the issue here is Ukrainian military capabilities, what are the limitations — the highest, lowest, political, diplomatic capabilities.

And when it all comes together, you get a picture. This is the process we are engaged in now. People tend to forget how long this war has actually been going on, and we are talking about the 4th year.

Trump's special representative emphasized that this is the largest war in Europe since World War II.

And if we talk about the US participation in World War II, we are talking about the battles in Sicily, Africa, Normandy, we must remember how much it cost, including lives. And look at how many dead we have now. Share

According to him, "in fact, the number of killed and wounded now is greater than we had during World War II."

Think also about the scale of destruction and devastation, about the harm and damage that these actions have caused. This is what President Trump is talking about. He is truly an extraordinary person, a supporter of peace. I really hope that next Independence Day will be a holiday, and it will be a holiday when Ukraine is free and peaceful.

He also said he "pays tribute" to the role that everyone plays in achieving peace, because this is an "extraordinary task." In this context, he mentioned not only Trump, but also French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Finnish President Alexander Stubbs.

President Trump acknowledges this. He hates to say it, but the truth is, it's easier to make war than it is to make peace. It's just that starting a war is much harder to ending it. We're working on that right now.

We will remind you that the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, arrived in Ukraine yesterday, on Independence Day, and took part in the celebrations for the holiday.