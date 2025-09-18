Watch: drones attacked a petrochemical complex in Bashkortostan, Russia

The Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat petrochemical complex was attacked on the morning of September 18 in Salavat, Bashkortostan, Russia, according to local residents.
Points of attention
- Two aircraft-type drones attacked Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat petrochemical complex causing explosions and smoke.
- The head of Bashkortostan confirmed the UAV attack on the petrochemical complex.
- No fatalities or injuries were reported from the drone attack, with security forces activating protection measures.
Drone attack on petrochemical complex in Salavat: what is known
Smoke is visible in the city after a drone attack and explosions.
The head of Bashkortostan confirmed the UAV attack on the petrochemical complex.
The network suggests that the ELOU-AVT-4 installation was hit in the complex.
