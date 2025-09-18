Watch: drones attacked a petrochemical complex in Bashkortostan, Russia
Watch: drones attacked a petrochemical complex in Bashkortostan, Russia

Drone attack
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat petrochemical complex was attacked on the morning of September 18 in Salavat, Bashkortostan, Russia, according to local residents.

Points of attention

  • Two aircraft-type drones attacked Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat petrochemical complex causing explosions and smoke.
  • The head of Bashkortostan confirmed the UAV attack on the petrochemical complex.
  • No fatalities or injuries were reported from the drone attack, with security forces activating protection measures.

Drone attack on petrochemical complex in Salavat: what is known

Smoke is visible in the city after a drone attack and explosions.

The head of Bashkortostan confirmed the UAV attack on the petrochemical complex.

Terrorist attack on Gazprom Neftokhim Salavat. Two aircraft-type drones attacked the enterprise. There were no fatalities or injuries. Passive and active protection was activated, the enterprise's security opened fire to defeat. We are determining the extent of the damage. We are currently extinguishing the fire, all services are on site.

The network suggests that the ELOU-AVT-4 installation was hit in the complex.

