DIU used drones to attack oil refinery in Russian Bashkortostan — sources

An oil refinery in Bashkortostan was attacked by drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine on the afternoon of September 13. After the arrival of the kamikaze drones, explosions were heard and a large-scale fire broke out. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in military intelligence.

DIU attacked Bashneft-Novoil refinery with drones — sources

According to preliminary data, the explosions caused significant damage, in particular, to the vacuum column for primary oil processing.

Local residents reported on social media about drones flying over the city, followed by explosions and a fire at the refinery.

A "UAV threat" regime was introduced in the republic, Ufa Airport was suspended, and mobile Internet was disconnected in the city itself.