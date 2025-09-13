DIU used drones to attack oil refinery in Russian Bashkortostan — sources

An oil refinery in Bashkortostan was attacked by drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine on the afternoon of September 13. After the arrival of the kamikaze drones, explosions were heard and a large-scale fire broke out. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in military intelligence.
- Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate executed a drone attack on a Russian oil refinery in Bashkortostan, leading to powerful explosions and a significant fire.
- The attack caused damage to the vacuum column for primary oil processing at the Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa.
- Following the attack, a 'UAV threat' regime was imposed in the region, with Ufa Airport shutdown and mobile Internet disconnection.
DIU attacked Bashneft-Novoil refinery with drones — sources
According to sources, as a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa, the capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan, was attacked.
After the arrival of the kamikaze drones, powerful explosions were heard on the territory of the facility and a large-scale fire broke out.
According to preliminary data, the explosions caused significant damage, in particular, to the vacuum column for primary oil processing.
Local residents reported on social media about drones flying over the city, followed by explosions and a fire at the refinery.
A "UAV threat" regime was introduced in the republic, Ufa Airport was suspended, and mobile Internet was disconnected in the city itself.
