Watch: drones attacked a refinery in Bashkortostan, Russia

On the afternoon of September 13, videos of the Novo-Ufa refinery being hit by drones appeared online. Russians watched as the fire spread and argued over whether the black smoke had stopped.
Drone hits Novo-Ufa oil refinery in Russia
Public forums wrote about the destruction of the plant by a drone.
At the same time, the media cite different data on how far this plant is from Ukraine. If you measure the distance to the occupied territories directly, it will be 1,300 kilometers. But to Kyiv, for example, to this refinery — 1,800 kilometers, it is in Bashkiria.
The Russians, as always, filmed the moment of arrival at the plant. They asked each other if it was an oil plant, and swore.
