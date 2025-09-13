Watch: drones attacked a refinery in Bashkortostan, Russia

On the afternoon of September 13, videos of the Novo-Ufa refinery being hit by drones appeared online. Russians watched as the fire spread and argued over whether the black smoke had stopped.

Drone hits Novo-Ufa oil refinery in Russia

Public forums wrote about the destruction of the plant by a drone.

A drone crashed into the Russian Novo-Ufa oil refinery, located more than 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine. An explosion occurred on the territory of the oil refinery, Share

At the same time, the media cite different data on how far this plant is from Ukraine. If you measure the distance to the occupied territories directly, it will be 1,300 kilometers. But to Kyiv, for example, to this refinery — 1,800 kilometers, it is in Bashkiria.