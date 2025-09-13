Watch: drones attacked a refinery in Bashkortostan, Russia
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: drones attacked a refinery in Bashkortostan, Russia

bavovna
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the afternoon of September 13, videos of the Novo-Ufa refinery being hit by drones appeared online. Russians watched as the fire spread and argued over whether the black smoke had stopped.

Points of attention

  • Video footage of drones attacking Novo-Ufa oil refinery in Bashkortostan, Russia, has surfaced online, sparking debates among Russians.
  • The incident triggered an explosion on the refinery's premises, raising concerns and questions about the origin and motives behind the drone attack.
  • Contradicting reports on the distance of the refinery from Ukraine have caused confusion, with varying estimates ranging from 1,300 to 1,800 kilometers.

Drone hits Novo-Ufa oil refinery in Russia

Public forums wrote about the destruction of the plant by a drone.

A drone crashed into the Russian Novo-Ufa oil refinery, located more than 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine. An explosion occurred on the territory of the oil refinery,

At the same time, the media cite different data on how far this plant is from Ukraine. If you measure the distance to the occupied territories directly, it will be 1,300 kilometers. But to Kyiv, for example, to this refinery — 1,800 kilometers, it is in Bashkiria.

The Russians, as always, filmed the moment of arrival at the plant. They asked each other if it was an oil plant, and swore.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: a loud "bavovna" was heard in the Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation
bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "bavovna". Kuibyshev and Afipsky oil refineries on fire in Russia — video
bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"August Bavovna". Unmanned Systems Forces reported destruction of Russian refineries — video
Forces of unmanned systems
bavovna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?