Black Summer. SOF hit 7 refineries and three Russian military airfields
Black Summer. SOF hit 7 refineries and three Russian military airfields

Special operations forces attacked dozens of targets in Russia and the occupied territories over the summer, including airfields, a ship, defense plants, refineries, and more.

Points of attention

  • Special operations forces conducted operational attacks on 7 oil refineries and 3 military airfields in the Russian Federation during the Black Summer.
  • SOF soldiers used asymmetric actions, deep strikes, and non-standard approaches in planning to hit a range of strategic targets, including defense industry plants and UAV production facilities.

SOF hit 7 refineries and three Russian military airfields during the summer

The SOF soldiers used asymmetric actions, multi-level operations, non-standard approaches in planning, and worked where the enemy had no rear.

Direct actions, Deep Strike and special operations of SSO units in June — August:

  • Savasleyka airfield 1 MiG-31K, 1 Su-34;

  • Marinovka airfield 4 Su-34 aircraft;

  • Borisoglebsk airfield: a warehouse with guided bombs, a combat training aircraft, and possibly other aircraft;

  • damage to the UAV production plant, Yelabuga;

  • damage to a gunpowder factory in the Tambov region;

  • control point of the Iskander missile defense system in the Kursk region;

  • PDD 448 of the Iskander Base Missile Brigade (Kursk Region);

  • TRLK 10 "Skala-M" route radar complex (Crimea);

  • the vessel PORT OLYA-4, loaded with components for Shahed UAVs and ammunition (Astrakhan region);

  • radar station 96L6 (Crimea);

  • rolling stock with fuel and lubricants (AR Crimea).

SOF fighters also struck a number of oil refineries — Novokuybyshevsk, Volgogradsk, Syzransk, Novatek-Ust-Luga, Ryazansk, Kuybyshevsk, and Krasnodarsk.

Among other targets hit or disabled:

  • 10 enemy defense industry facilities;

  • 58 logistics facilities that ensure the functioning and combat supply of military units of the Russian Army;

  • dozens of enemy KSPs, control points, storage bases for military equipment, ammunition, and UAVs.

Three months — hundreds of kilometers behind enemy lines, hundreds of deep strikes, dozens of strategic targets destroyed/hit. The enemy has lost a lot, but more lies ahead.

