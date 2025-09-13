Black Summer. SOF hit 7 refineries and three Russian military airfields

Special operations forces attacked dozens of targets in Russia and the occupied territories over the summer, including airfields, a ship, defense plants, refineries, and more.

SOF hit 7 refineries and three Russian military airfields during the summer

The SOF soldiers used asymmetric actions, multi-level operations, non-standard approaches in planning, and worked where the enemy had no rear.

Direct actions, Deep Strike and special operations of SSO units in June — August:

Savasleyka airfield 1 MiG-31K, 1 Su-34;

Marinovka airfield 4 Su-34 aircraft;

Borisoglebsk airfield: a warehouse with guided bombs, a combat training aircraft, and possibly other aircraft;

damage to the UAV production plant, Yelabuga;

damage to a gunpowder factory in the Tambov region;

control point of the Iskander missile defense system in the Kursk region;

PDD 448 of the Iskander Base Missile Brigade (Kursk Region);

TRLK 10 "Skala-M" route radar complex (Crimea);

the vessel PORT OLYA-4, loaded with components for Shahed UAVs and ammunition (Astrakhan region);

radar station 96L6 (Crimea);

rolling stock with fuel and lubricants (AR Crimea).

SOF fighters also struck a number of oil refineries — Novokuybyshevsk, Volgogradsk, Syzransk, Novatek-Ust-Luga, Ryazansk, Kuybyshevsk, and Krasnodarsk.

Among other targets hit or disabled:

10 enemy defense industry facilities;

58 logistics facilities that ensure the functioning and combat supply of military units of the Russian Army;

dozens of enemy KSPs, control points, storage bases for military equipment, ammunition, and UAVs.