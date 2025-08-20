Special operations forces showed how the car of the deputy commander of the North Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Esedulla Abachev, was hit by gunfire.

The SSOs showed off the results of their work

A new successful operation was conducted by the UA_REG TEAM unit of the Special Operations Forces.

It was held on the night of August 17, 5 kilometers from the city of Rylsk, Kursk Region.

According to the latest reports, the general of the enemy army had his arm and leg amputated as a result of his wound. After that, he was urgently airlifted to Moscow.

The special forces draw attention to the fact that 2 years ago the Ukrainian prosecutor's office submitted charges against Abachev to the court.

With the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Abachev commanded the so-called "2nd Army Corps of the People's Militia of the LPR." He directly gave orders to bomb and destroy settlements in Luhansk Oblast. Share

It is worth noting that it was the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense that was the first to officially confirm that on the night of August 16-17, Ukrainian units inflicted fire damage on an enemy column on the Rylsk-Khomutovka highway in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.