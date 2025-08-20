SSO showed the destruction of a Russian general's car in Kursk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

SSO showed the destruction of a Russian general's car in Kursk

AFU Special Operations Forces
The SSOs showed off the results of their work
Читати українською

Special operations forces showed how the car of the deputy commander of the North Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Esedulla Abachev, was hit by gunfire.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian units' successful attack on the enemy column marked a significant development in the ongoing conflict.
  • The Main Intelligence Directorate confirmed the fire damage inflicted on the enemy column, shedding light on the intensified military actions in the region.

The SSOs showed off the results of their work

A new successful operation was conducted by the UA_REG TEAM unit of the Special Operations Forces.

It was held on the night of August 17, 5 kilometers from the city of Rylsk, Kursk Region.

According to the latest reports, the general of the enemy army had his arm and leg amputated as a result of his wound. After that, he was urgently airlifted to Moscow.

The special forces draw attention to the fact that 2 years ago the Ukrainian prosecutor's office submitted charges against Abachev to the court.

With the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Abachev commanded the so-called "2nd Army Corps of the People's Militia of the LPR." He directly gave orders to bomb and destroy settlements in Luhansk Oblast.

It is worth noting that it was the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense that was the first to officially confirm that on the night of August 16-17, Ukrainian units inflicted fire damage on an enemy column on the Rylsk-Khomutovka highway in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

It was then that Lieutenant General Esedulla Abachev was seriously injured.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Switzerland turned to Putin with a proposal after Trump's decision
Switzerland ready to host Zelenskyy-Putin summit
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Security guarantees for Ukraine. How many allies are ready to deploy troops?
What is known about the plans of Ukraine's allies?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain will send troops to Ukraine, but there is a "but"
What support to expect from Britain

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?