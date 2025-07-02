Watch: SSO fighters staged a powerful raid on Russian soldiers

Soldiers from one of the units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report on their next achievement directly on the battlefield. They organized and conducted an effective raid on the position of the Russian invaders.

What is known about the new success of the SSO

The SSO press service officially confirmed that its soldiers carried out a raid on a group of Russian invaders near the border.

Operators of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful raid on an enemy position, as a result of which they destroyed 4 Russian servicemen and took another prisoner, the statement of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says. Share

What is important to understand is that the operators were conducting special reconnaissance on the border when they noticed the movement of Russian occupiers.

Having quickly analyzed the tactical situation, the SSO soldiers decided to carry out a raid, which ultimately turned out to be truly successful.