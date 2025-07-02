Watch: SSO fighters staged a powerful raid on Russian soldiers
Ukraine
AFU Special Operations Forces
Читати українською

Soldiers from one of the units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report on their next achievement directly on the battlefield. They organized and conducted an effective raid on the position of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The raid included special reconnaissance, interrogation, and radio interception, showcasing the capabilities of the Special Operations Forces.
  • The uncensored video footage of the raid emphasizes the bravery and skill of the SSO fighters in their operations.

The SSO press service officially confirmed that its soldiers carried out a raid on a group of Russian invaders near the border.

Operators of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful raid on an enemy position, as a result of which they destroyed 4 Russian servicemen and took another prisoner, the statement of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

What is important to understand is that the operators were conducting special reconnaissance on the border when they noticed the movement of Russian occupiers.

Having quickly analyzed the tactical situation, the SSO soldiers decided to carry out a raid, which ultimately turned out to be truly successful.

After searching the enemy's bodies, SSO operators conducted interrogation and radio interception. Uncensored video! Special Operations Forces: Always beyond the border! — the message says.

