Watch: SSO soldiers destroyed a Russian DRG on the northern border of Ukraine

Operators of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Command conducted special operations near the state border with Russia.

SSO soldiers ambushed and destroyed an enemy group on the border

In the North Slobozhansky direction, special forces organized an ambush on an enemy reconnaissance group that was trying to penetrate Ukrainian territory.

As a result of the fierce battle, the enemy group was destroyed, and one Russian serviceman was taken prisoner. Share

Now the prisoner thanks the Ukrainian special forces for staying alive.