Watch: SSO soldiers destroyed a Russian DRG on the northern border of Ukraine

Operators of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Command conducted special operations near the state border with Russia.
Points of attention
- Special Operations Command soldiers successfully destroyed a Russian DRG on the northern border of Ukraine.
- An enemy reconnaissance group attempting to enter Ukrainian territory was ambushed and annihilated by SSO soldiers.
SSO soldiers ambushed and destroyed an enemy group on the border
In the North Slobozhansky direction, special forces organized an ambush on an enemy reconnaissance group that was trying to penetrate Ukrainian territory.
Now the prisoner thanks the Ukrainian special forces for staying alive.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-