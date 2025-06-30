Watch: SSO soldiers destroyed a Russian DRG on the northern border of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: SSO soldiers destroyed a Russian DRG on the northern border of Ukraine

AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO soldiers
Читати українською

Operators of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Command conducted special operations near the state border with Russia.

Points of attention

  • Special Operations Command soldiers successfully destroyed a Russian DRG on the northern border of Ukraine.
  • An enemy reconnaissance group attempting to enter Ukrainian territory was ambushed and annihilated by SSO soldiers.

SSO soldiers ambushed and destroyed an enemy group on the border

In the North Slobozhansky direction, special forces organized an ambush on an enemy reconnaissance group that was trying to penetrate Ukrainian territory.

As a result of the fierce battle, the enemy group was destroyed, and one Russian serviceman was taken prisoner.

Now the prisoner thanks the Ukrainian special forces for staying alive.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: SSO fighters destroyed an assault group of invaders on Russian territory
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSO destroyed a group of Russian soldiers in the Kursk region
AFU Special Operations Forces
The SROs are successfully destroying Russians on their territory
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU and SSO destroy 2 Su-34 aircraft in Volgograd region of Russia
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Su-34

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?