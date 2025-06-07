SSO destroyed a group of Russian soldiers in the Kursk region
SSO destroyed a group of Russian soldiers in the Kursk region

AFU Special Operations Forces
The SROs are successfully destroying Russians on their territory
Читати українською

Operators of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces report on their new successes at the front and demonstrate impressive results of their work. For example, they managed to prevent the penetration of another enemy group into the Sumy region.

Points of attention

  • The impressive combat losses suffered by the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 06/07/25 include personnel, tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, air defense systems, helicopters, UAVs, cruise missiles, and various military equipment.
  • The story highlights the bravery and effectiveness of the SSO soldiers in protecting Ukraine from foreign aggression and maintaining security in the region.

The SROs are successfully destroying Russians on their territory

According to the press service of the Special Operations Forces, 6 of their rangers carried out a raid on an enemy group that was trying to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the Sumy region.

What is important to understand is that the SSO soldiers offered the Russian invaders to surrender, guaranteeing them safety, medical care, as well as food and water.

After the refusal, the rangers destroyed four enemies and forced another to surrender.

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 06/07/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 995,030 (+1,120) people,

  • tanks — 10,904 (+15) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,737 (+52) units,

  • artillery systems — 28,850 (+56) units,

  • MLRS — 1,410 (+4) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,181 (+1) units,

  • helicopters — 337 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 39,493 (+300) units,

  • Cruise missiles — 3,308 (+37) units,

  • special equipment — 3,908 (+1) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 51,079 (+166) units.

