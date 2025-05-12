Watch: SSO fighters destroyed an assault group of invaders on Russian territory

Operators of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an assault group of eight invaders in the Russian rear during reconnaissance.

SSO destroyed the enemy assault group in the rear

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and published a corresponding video.

The SSO group was conducting special reconnaissance behind the line of combat contact when it noticed the movement of enemy attack aircraft.

The commander of the SSO group quickly assessed the tactical situation and ordered the soldiers to carry out a maneuver. After occupying a more advantageous position, the SSO fighters came into fire contact with the enemy with the effect of surprise.

During the quick battle, the entire Russian assault group was destroyed.