On September 7, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with the Russian resistance movement "Black Spark", were able to eliminate a key primary oil processing facility at the Ilya Oil Refinery, located in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia.

What is known about the new success of Ukrainian soldiers?

According to SSO soldiers, they conducted an operation on the night of September 7 in cooperation with the Black Spark resistance cell in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia.

This time, a strategic oil refining enterprise — the A.A. Shamar Ilsky Refinery — was hit.

What is important to understand is that at around 02:00, the YELOU-AT-6 installation was destroyed — this is the main node that ensures the operation of the entire plant.

This is a primary oil refining complex with a capacity of up to 6 million tons of crude oil per year, which performs dehydration, desalination, and further distillation into fractions for the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, and other petroleum products. Share

The SSO publicly warned that the aggressor country Russia "will inevitably continue to suffer losses for its aggression."

Against this background, Ukrainian soldiers promised the Russian invaders "new, unconventional surprises."

What is important to understand is that the Ilya Refinery is one of the key processing sites in the Krasnodar Territory.