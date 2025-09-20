Ukrainian drones stopped the operation of a number of Russian oil pumping stations — sources

On the night of September 20, long-range drones of the Security Service and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck oil pumping stations of the Kuibyshev-Tikhoretsk oil pipeline in the Volgograd and Samara regions of Russia. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in the SBU.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian drones carried out strikes on Russian oil pumping stations in the Volgograd and Samara regions, leading to the shutdown of stations and halting oil pumping through the pipeline.
- The targeted stations bring Russia excess profits through oil exports, with the infrastructure playing a crucial role in funding the ongoing war against Ukraine.
- The Security Service and Special Operations Forces of Ukraine conducted the operation to block the money flows that fuel the conflict, signaling a strategic move to disrupt Russian resources.
SSU and SSO hit Russian oil pumping stations with drones
This oil pipeline is used to export oil through the port of Novorossiysk.
According to sources, "cotton" burned at:
"Zenzevatka" station (Zenzevatka village, Volgograd region, Russian Federation),
station "Sovkhoznaya-2" (Progress village, Samara region, Russian Federation),
linear production control station "Samara" (Prosvet village, Samara region, Russian Federation).
As a result of the attack by Ukrainian drones, the stations were shut down and oil pumping was halted.
It is this infrastructure that brings petrodollar surpluses to the Russian budget, which fuel the war against Ukraine. Work to block these money flows will continue.
