Ukrainian drones stopped the operation of a number of Russian oil pumping stations — sources

On the night of September 20, long-range drones of the Security Service and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck oil pumping stations of the Kuibyshev-Tikhoretsk oil pipeline in the Volgograd and Samara regions of Russia. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in the SBU.

SSU and SSO hit Russian oil pumping stations with drones

This oil pipeline is used to export oil through the port of Novorossiysk.

According to sources, "cotton" burned at:

"Zenzevatka" station (Zenzevatka village, Volgograd region, Russian Federation),

station "Sovkhoznaya-2" (Progress village, Samara region, Russian Federation),

linear production control station "Samara" (Prosvet village, Samara region, Russian Federation).

As a result of the attack by Ukrainian drones, the stations were shut down and oil pumping was halted.