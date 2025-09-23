"Not very good news." Erdogan shared his forecast for Ukraine

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan frankly admitted to journalists that he does not believe that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine will end quickly.
Points of attention
- The Turkish leader expresses concerns about the heavy toll on both Russia and Ukraine in the ongoing conflict.
- Journalists question the possibility of a swift conclusion to the war, prompting Erdogan to acknowledge the grim reality of the situation.
Erdogan made a disappointing prediction
The President of Turkey once again reminded that both Russia and Ukraine are suffering colossal losses on the battlefield and beyond.
Moreover, Erdogan began to argue that Ukraine could not compete with Russia economically.
In his opinion, the allies are unlikely to be able to provide economic support to Kyiv forever.
Despite this, the Turkish leader believes that Europe will definitely not abandon Ukraine to its fate.
Against this background, journalists wondered whether there was a possibility that this war would end soon.
