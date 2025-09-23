"Not very good news." Erdogan shared his forecast for Ukraine
"Not very good news." Erdogan shared his forecast for Ukraine

Erdogan made a disappointing prediction
Source:  Fox News

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan frankly admitted to journalists that he does not believe that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine will end quickly.

  • The Turkish leader expresses concerns about the heavy toll on both Russia and Ukraine in the ongoing conflict.
  • Journalists question the possibility of a swift conclusion to the war, prompting Erdogan to acknowledge the grim reality of the situation.

The President of Turkey once again reminded that both Russia and Ukraine are suffering colossal losses on the battlefield and beyond.

Moreover, Erdogan began to argue that Ukraine could not compete with Russia economically.

In his opinion, the allies are unlikely to be able to provide economic support to Kyiv forever.

Despite this, the Turkish leader believes that Europe will definitely not abandon Ukraine to its fate.

And at the same time, the United States — I don't know how long their support will last. I can't estimate that.

Against this background, journalists wondered whether there was a possibility that this war would end soon.

"I honestly don't believe that this will happen (that the war between Russia and Ukraine will end soon — ed.). This is not very good news, and we are thinking about it, and it is a heavy burden on our hearts," Erdogan admitted.

