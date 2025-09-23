Russia dropped 6 FABs on Zaporizhzhia — a civilian died

On the night of September 23, the Russian invaders launched a new attack on Zaporizhia, dropping 6 high-explosive aerial bombs (HEABs). The enemy hit civilian infrastructure and homes of local residents. As of this morning, at least one victim is known.

Russia is terrorizing Zaporizhia again

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, spoke about the situation in the region and the consequences of new enemy attacks.

For the second night in a row, the Russians are massively attacking Zaporizhia. Civilian infrastructure and people's homes are under attack. Previously, the enemy launched six strikes on the night city with FABs. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

Ivan Fedorov draws attention to the fact that fires broke out in private residential buildings as a result of enemy attacks.

Moreover, the territories of industrial infrastructure facilities came under fire.

At night, the press service of the State Emergency Service stated that a person may be under the rubble of a destroyed house. They also added that the number of victims is being clarified.

In the morning, Ivan Fedorov officially confirmed that rescuers had retrieved the man's body from under the rubble.

As mentioned earlier, on September 22, the Russian army dropped 10 KABs on Zaporizhia, as a result of which cars were destroyed and damaged, fires broke out: 3 people died, 4 were injured.