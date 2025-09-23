Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 115 drones — 103 targets neutralized
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 115 drones — 103 targets neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 115 drones — 103 targets neutralized
During the night of September 22-23, the Russian occupiers carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 115 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of attack UAVs. Thanks to the successful defense of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were neutralized.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data confirm the downing/suppression of 103 enemy drones and UAVs, with the Ukrainian Air Force confirming hits at 6 locations.
  • The situation remains tense with reports of a new group of enemy UAVs in the northeast, emphasizing the ongoing need for vigilance.

Air Defense Forces Work Report for September 22-23

A new attack by the Russian invaders began around 9:00 PM on September 22.

This time, enemy drones and missiles flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that the Russian army used about 60 “Shaheeds” for the air attack.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 103 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that missiles and 12 strike UAVs were hit at 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 8 locations.

A new group of enemy UAVs is being recorded in the northeast. Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — the message says.

