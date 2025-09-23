Estonia took an unexpected decision after the invasion of Russian fighter jets

Estonia has officially announced its readiness to station British nuclear-capable fighter jets on its territory, a decision that comes shortly after Russian fighter jets violated Estonian airspace on Friday, September 19.

Estonia is ready for decisive action

The head of the Estonian Ministry of Defense, Hanno Pevkur, made an official statement on this matter.

Journalists asked him whether Estonia would be ready to accept British F-35A fighters capable of carrying nuclear weapons in the future.

To this direct question, the head of the Estonian defense ministry answered in the affirmative:

"I am always open. The door is always open for allies," emphasized Hanno Pevkur. Share

According to one British military insider, there is currently "no need to have a strategic capability in a tactical position in Estonia."

In addition, it is argued that the F-35A will act not so much as a deterrent as an agitator.

Moreover, they will be in a high-risk zone in the event of a first strike from Russia.

As previously mentioned, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal officially announced that his country had initiated emergency NATO consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty.

This happened immediately after three Russian MIG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace on September 19.