Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó cynically claims that his country will not give up Russian energy resources despite a clear ultimatum from US leader Donald Trump on this matter.

Hungary ignores Trump's demand

The head of the White House has repeatedly publicly demanded that Europe stop importing Russian oil, which gives the Kremlin the resources to continue its war against Ukraine.

According to the Hungarian Foreign Minister, he "understands" Trump's approach, but Budapest is not going to do it.

Péter Szijjártó began to cynically lie that his country was unable to ensure a secure energy supply without Russian oil or gas.

Against this background, he began calling Western European officials "fanatics," and also added that it was "absolutely impossible to have a rational dialogue based on facts and common sense" with them.

The diplomat recalled that Hungary was "the only European government that had its fingers crossed for (Trump's) victory."