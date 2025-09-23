Orban complains about pressure from Trump regarding Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date

Orban complains about pressure from Trump regarding Ukraine

Hungary ignores Trump's demand
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó cynically claims that his country will not give up Russian energy resources despite a clear ultimatum from US leader Donald Trump on this matter.

Points of attention

  • The Hungarian government's support for Trump's presidency contrasts with its refusal to comply with his request on Russian oil, highlighting the complex dynamics between Budapest, Brussels, and Washington.
  • Despite acknowledging Trump's position, Hungary stands strong in its stance on energy resources, asserting its independence and loyalty to American friendship while facing pressure from various fronts.

Hungary ignores Trump's demand

The head of the White House has repeatedly publicly demanded that Europe stop importing Russian oil, which gives the Kremlin the resources to continue its war against Ukraine.

According to the Hungarian Foreign Minister, he "understands" Trump's approach, but Budapest is not going to do it.

Péter Szijjártó began to cynically lie that his country was unable to ensure a secure energy supply without Russian oil or gas.

Against this background, he began calling Western European officials "fanatics," and also added that it was "absolutely impossible to have a rational dialogue based on facts and common sense" with them.

The diplomat recalled that Hungary was "the only European government that had its fingers crossed for (Trump's) victory."

The US is our friend now. So having the American president as a friend is a completely different situation than when you are being pressured, regardless of what comes from Brussels, it is very, very serious.

Peter Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary timidly banned entry to USF commander Brody — Szibiga reacted
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Sybiga
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We will not allow it." Hungary publicly challenged Ukraine
Hungary still blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary betrays Putin under pressure from the European Union
Hungary is starting to distance itself from Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?