Russia dropped 15 bombs on Kherson at once

On the morning of September 26, Kherson suffered a new massive attack by Russian invaders. This time, the enemy struck with aerial bombs and artillery. According to the latest data, a woman was injured and a minibus was destroyed.
Points of attention
- The head of the Kherson OVA provides updates on the situation, revealing the extent of the damage caused by the Russian airstrikes and artillery fire.
- Emergency responders acted swiftly to provide medical care to the wounded and ensure their safe transport to the hospital for treatment.
Russia terrorizes Kherson daily
The head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, spoke about the situation in the city after the new Russian attack.
According to him, in the morning the enemy attacked Kherson from aircraft.
Within an hour, about a dozen and a half aerial bombs "flew" over the city.
What is important to understand is that the strikes damaged an administrative building and nine private homes.
No information was received regarding the wounded.
Also at around 08:30, Russian military personnel fired artillery at the central part of Kherson.
It was then learned that a 48-year-old woman was injured. She suffered facial burns, concussion, explosive and closed head injuries.
Ambulance workers quickly took the civilian to the hospital in moderate condition.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-