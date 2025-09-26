Russia dropped 15 bombs on Kherson at once

On the morning of September 26, Kherson suffered a new massive attack by Russian invaders. This time, the enemy struck with aerial bombs and artillery. According to the latest data, a woman was injured and a minibus was destroyed.

Russia terrorizes Kherson daily

The head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, spoke about the situation in the city after the new Russian attack.

According to him, in the morning the enemy attacked Kherson from aircraft.

Within an hour, about a dozen and a half aerial bombs "flew" over the city.

What is important to understand is that the strikes damaged an administrative building and nine private homes.

No information was received regarding the wounded.

Also at around 08:30, Russian military personnel fired artillery at the central part of Kherson.

One of the enemy strikes hit a minibus. As a result of the "arrival", the vehicle was destroyed. Share

It was then learned that a 48-year-old woman was injured. She suffered facial burns, concussion, explosive and closed head injuries.