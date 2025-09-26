On September 26, it became officially known about the death of influential Russian propagandist Tigran Keosayan. This was announced by his wife, also a Kremlin propagandist, Margarita Simonyan.

What is known about the death of Tigran Keosayan

He was a well-known director, producer, and TV presenter in Russia who worked in the interests of the Kremlin for many years.

The war criminal died at the age of 59.

What is important to understand is that back in January 2025, Keosayan experienced clinical death and has been unconscious since then.

Keosayan is known as the director of the films "Poor Sasha" (1997), "The President and His Granddaughter" (1999), "Lily of the Valley of Silver" (2000), "Crimean Bridge. Made with Love" (2018).

As a Kremlin propagandist, he worked on the REN TV, Rossiya, and NTV channels.

Photo: screenshot

It is worth noting that his last project was the propaganda satirical show "International Sawmill".

For another 3 years, Tigran Keosayan was on the European Union sanctions list for "spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda in Russian media."

By the way, recently, the editor-in-chief of the Russia Today media group and the RT TV channel, Margarita Simonyan, publicly announced that she has cancer and is undergoing treatment.