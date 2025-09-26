As reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, on the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russian army is trying to operate using the "thousand cuts" tactic. The enemy's main goal is to advance deep into the region and declare its presence there, but the Russians currently do not have the forces to attack.
Points of attention
- The Russian army's transfer of marine units towards the Novopavlivskyi direction aimed at breaking through Ukrainian defenses was unsuccessful due to the Ukrainian Defense Forces' successful defense strategies.
- Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, reveals insights into the enemy's tactics and the ongoing developments on the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Syrsky revealed the tactics of the Russian army
According to the commander-in-chief, in the Novopavlivske direction, where the administrative borders of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions converge, the enemy is actively resorting to the "thousand cuts" tactic.
The point is that the Russians are trying to infiltrate deep into the territory simply to demonstrate their presence there.
Syrsky emphasizes that the Russian army has only one goal: to declare its presence, to plant its flag on some building in a settlement.
He also officially confirmed that the Russian army was transferring marine units from the Sumy direction to the Novopavlivskyi direction.
This was done with a specific goal — to break through the Ukrainian defenses and make a breakthrough towards Zaporizhia or Dnipropetrovsk regions.
However, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to thwart the enemy's new plan.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-