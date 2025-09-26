The "thousand cuts" tactic. What is really happening in the Dnipropetrovsk region

As reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, on the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russian army is trying to operate using the "thousand cuts" tactic. The enemy's main goal is to advance deep into the region and declare its presence there, but the Russians currently do not have the forces to attack.

Syrsky revealed the tactics of the Russian army

According to the commander-in-chief, in the Novopavlivske direction, where the administrative borders of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions converge, the enemy is actively resorting to the "thousand cuts" tactic.

The point is that the Russians are trying to infiltrate deep into the territory simply to demonstrate their presence there.

Syrsky emphasizes that the Russian army has only one goal: to declare its presence, to plant its flag on some building in a settlement.

The situation there is dynamic. The territories are large, the density of troops is insufficient. Both on our side and on their side. There are more of them (Russians) there. But in order to carry out some decisive offensive, they do not have enough forces and means.

Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He also officially confirmed that the Russian army was transferring marine units from the Sumy direction to the Novopavlivskyi direction.

This was done with a specific goal — to break through the Ukrainian defenses and make a breakthrough towards Zaporizhia or Dnipropetrovsk regions.

However, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to thwart the enemy's new plan.