The "thousand cuts" tactic. What is really happening in the Dnipropetrovsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The "thousand cuts" tactic. What is really happening in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Syrsky revealed the tactics of the Russian army
Читати українською
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

As reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, on the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russian army is trying to operate using the "thousand cuts" tactic. The enemy's main goal is to advance deep into the region and declare its presence there, but the Russians currently do not have the forces to attack.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army's transfer of marine units towards the Novopavlivskyi direction aimed at breaking through Ukrainian defenses was unsuccessful due to the Ukrainian Defense Forces' successful defense strategies.
  • Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, reveals insights into the enemy's tactics and the ongoing developments on the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Syrsky revealed the tactics of the Russian army

According to the commander-in-chief, in the Novopavlivske direction, where the administrative borders of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions converge, the enemy is actively resorting to the "thousand cuts" tactic.

The point is that the Russians are trying to infiltrate deep into the territory simply to demonstrate their presence there.

Syrsky emphasizes that the Russian army has only one goal: to declare its presence, to plant its flag on some building in a settlement.

The situation there is dynamic. The territories are large, the density of troops is insufficient. Both on our side and on their side. There are more of them (Russians) there. But in order to carry out some decisive offensive, they do not have enough forces and means.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He also officially confirmed that the Russian army was transferring marine units from the Sumy direction to the Novopavlivskyi direction.

This was done with a specific goal — to break through the Ukrainian defenses and make a breakthrough towards Zaporizhia or Dnipropetrovsk regions.

However, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to thwart the enemy's new plan.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrsky announced a trap for the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction
What is happening in the Pokrovsky direction?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrsky announced the creation of a new branch of the army
A new branch of the military is being formed in Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He promised." Callas publicly rebuked Trump over Ukraine
Kallas expects concrete actions from Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?