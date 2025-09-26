"He promised." Callas publicly rebuked Trump over Ukraine
Kallas expects concrete actions from Trump
Source:  Politico

European foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas has stressed that Europe does not bear sole responsibility for helping Kyiv. She also publicly recalled that it was US leader Donald Trump who promised to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • While some European officials welcome Trump's more supportive tone towards Ukraine, concerns linger about a potential reduction in US involvement and a shift in responsibility.
  • The EU's chief diplomat expects concrete actions from Trump, reminding that he was the one who promised to stop the killings in Ukraine, implying a shared responsibility in resolving the conflict.

Kallas expects concrete actions from Trump

As the EU's chief diplomat noted, it was White House President Donald Trump who took responsibility for stopping Russia and the bloodshed.

He was the one who promised to stop the killings. So this (helping Ukraine stop the war. — ed.) cannot be up to us alone.

Kaia Callas

Kaia Callas

Leader of European democracy

This rebuke was voiced as Ukraine and its allies tried to understand the significance of Trump's abrupt change of position on the Russia-Ukraine war.

As mentioned earlier, the US president wrote that Ukraine is "capable of fighting and regaining all of its territory within its original borders."

He believes this will happen with the support of the EU and NATO.

While many European officials have welcomed the more accommodating tone toward Ukraine, some believe Trump may be hinting at an intention to reduce U.S. involvement and abdicate responsibility.

"NATO does not exist without the United States. America is the largest ally in NATO. So when it comes to what NATO should do, it also means what America should do," Kallas added.

