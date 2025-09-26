European foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas has stressed that Europe does not bear sole responsibility for helping Kyiv. She also publicly recalled that it was US leader Donald Trump who promised to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

Kallas expects concrete actions from Trump

As the EU's chief diplomat noted, it was White House President Donald Trump who took responsibility for stopping Russia and the bloodshed.

He was the one who promised to stop the killings. So this (helping Ukraine stop the war. — ed.) cannot be up to us alone. Kaia Callas Leader of European democracy

This rebuke was voiced as Ukraine and its allies tried to understand the significance of Trump's abrupt change of position on the Russia-Ukraine war.

As mentioned earlier, the US president wrote that Ukraine is "capable of fighting and regaining all of its territory within its original borders."

He believes this will happen with the support of the EU and NATO.

While many European officials have welcomed the more accommodating tone toward Ukraine, some believe Trump may be hinting at an intention to reduce U.S. involvement and abdicate responsibility.