Syrsky announced the creation of a new branch of the army
Source:  Militarniy

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that the process of forming unmanned air defense system troops has begun in Ukraine. They will become part of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky highlights the efficiency of anti-aircraft drones in neutralizing threats, with a success rate of over 70% against Russian 'shaheeds'.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the decision to create Assault Troops, marking a significant advancement in the country's military strategy.

As Oleksandr Syrsky explained, the new branch of the Air Force should complement tactical aviation and anti-aircraft missile troops.

Its main goal is to significantly strengthen the air defense of rear facilities — settlements and critical infrastructure.

To this end, they have already managed to form a command and deploy units equipped with interceptor drones that will counter enemy long-range Shahed drones.

We are already using them, increasing the number of radar stations, increasing the number of personnel, conducting personnel training. This process is in full swing, if I may say so.

The Commander-in-Chief drew attention to the fact that anti-aircraft drones of domestic and foreign production demonstrated impressive effectiveness in eliminating Russian "shaheeds" — this is more than 70%.

What is important to understand is that on September 20, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that a decision had already been made to create the Assault Troops.

