Syrsky announced the creation of a new branch of the army

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that the process of forming unmanned air defense system troops has begun in Ukraine. They will become part of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A new branch of the military is being formed in Ukraine

As Oleksandr Syrsky explained, the new branch of the Air Force should complement tactical aviation and anti-aircraft missile troops.

Its main goal is to significantly strengthen the air defense of rear facilities — settlements and critical infrastructure.

To this end, they have already managed to form a command and deploy units equipped with interceptor drones that will counter enemy long-range Shahed drones.

We are already using them, increasing the number of radar stations, increasing the number of personnel, conducting personnel training. This process is in full swing, if I may say so. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief drew attention to the fact that anti-aircraft drones of domestic and foreign production demonstrated impressive effectiveness in eliminating Russian "shaheeds" — this is more than 70%.