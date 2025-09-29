Russia attacked Ukraine with 32 drones — air defense neutralized 23

During the night of September 28-29, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack with 32 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, it was possible to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.
Points of attention
- The ongoing conflict underscores the importance of safety measures and vigilance in the face of continued threats, as new groups of strike UAVs are reported in the north and east of Ukraine.
- The defenders of the Ukrainian sky continue to hold strong and call for unity towards victory in the conflict against Russian aggression.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details
A new air attack by the Russian occupiers began at 8:00 p.m. on September 28.
This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.
What is important to understand is that about 20 of them are martyrs.
Aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that 9 attack UAVs were hit at 8 locations.
