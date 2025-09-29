Russia attacked Ukraine with 32 drones — air defense neutralized 23
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with 32 drones — air defense neutralized 23

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details
Читати українською

During the night of September 28-29, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack with 32 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, it was possible to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict underscores the importance of safety measures and vigilance in the face of continued threats, as new groups of strike UAVs are reported in the north and east of Ukraine.
  • The defenders of the Ukrainian sky continue to hold strong and call for unity towards victory in the conflict against Russian aggression.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details

A new air attack by the Russian occupiers began at 8:00 p.m. on September 28.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that about 20 of them are martyrs.

Aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 23 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that 9 attack UAVs were hit at 8 locations.

The attack continues — in the north and east, new groups of strike UAVs. Follow safety measures! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia introduces year-round conscription into the army — what does this mean
military conscription
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin has already made a major mistake in the war against Ukraine
Putin did not calculate all his moves and their consequences
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russia
Trump has finally changed his position on Ukraine and Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?