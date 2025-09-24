Russia introduces year-round conscription into the army — what does this mean

On September 24, the Russian State Duma passed a bill in its first reading that provides for conscription for military service throughout the year — from January 1 to December 31.

Russia to introduce year-round military conscription

It is reported that the document allows Russian military enlistment offices to conduct medical examinations, psychological selection, and draft board meetings year-round.

At the same time, conscripts will be sent to military units twice a year — from April 1 to July 15 and from October 1 to December 31.

The bill also stipulates that summonses can be sent at any time during the year. If a conscript does not receive a summons, he is required to report to the military registration and enlistment office on his own to verify his data within two weeks of the start of the next dispatch period.

It is noted that the author of the initiative, the chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, Andriy Kartapolov, stated that the innovation should "unload the military enlistment offices," which currently "work three months a year in a scalded cat mode."