Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russia
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russia

Trump has finally changed his position on Ukraine and Russia
Source:  Fox News

US President Donald Trump has finally cleared Ukraine for long-range strikes on Russia, the US special envoy to Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, announced.

Points of attention

  • Questions remain about the official provision of Tomahawk missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the implications for regional stability.
  • The role of Ukrainian President Zelensky in requesting American support, including the request for Tomahawk missiles with a flight range of up to 2,500 km, adds complexity to the situation.

The journalists decided to ask Kellogg whether the US president had allowed Kyiv to launch long-range strikes on Russia. He answered in the affirmative:

I think, after reading what he said, and what Vice President Vance and Secretary Rubio said, the answer is yes, take the opportunity to strike long-range.

Keith Kellogg

Keith Kellogg

US President's Special Representative for Ukraine

According to him, there is no longer such a thing as "a sacred place."

Media representatives asked Kellogg whether the Ukrainian Defense Forces had permission for such use of American weapons. He replied: "Sometimes they have such permission, sometimes they don't."

"I think everyone should follow the president's instructions. He is the commander-in-chief under the constitution, and everyone should obey him," Trump's special representative added.

Keith Kellogg also noted that it was Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky who, during a meeting with Trump, requested the provision of Tomahawk missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which have a flight range of up to 2,500 km.

The special envoy acknowledged that a decision on this matter has not yet been officially made.

