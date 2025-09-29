US President Donald Trump has finally cleared Ukraine for long-range strikes on Russia, the US special envoy to Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, announced.

Trump has finally changed his position on Ukraine and Russia

The journalists decided to ask Kellogg whether the US president had allowed Kyiv to launch long-range strikes on Russia. He answered in the affirmative:

I think, after reading what he said, and what Vice President Vance and Secretary Rubio said, the answer is yes, take the opportunity to strike long-range. Keith Kellogg US President's Special Representative for Ukraine

According to him, there is no longer such a thing as "a sacred place."

Media representatives asked Kellogg whether the Ukrainian Defense Forces had permission for such use of American weapons. He replied: "Sometimes they have such permission, sometimes they don't."

President Trump has authorized long-range strikes into Russia, Special Envoy to Ukraine General Keith Kellogg says -- but occasionally Ukraine has not been granted authority by the Pentagon to carry them out.



KELLOGG: "Everybody should follow what the President says. He's the… pic.twitter.com/Zx36foTgnP — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) September 29, 2025

"I think everyone should follow the president's instructions. He is the commander-in-chief under the constitution, and everyone should obey him," Trump's special representative added. Share

Keith Kellogg also noted that it was Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky who, during a meeting with Trump, requested the provision of Tomahawk missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which have a flight range of up to 2,500 km.