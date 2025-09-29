US President Donald Trump has finally cleared Ukraine for long-range strikes on Russia, the US special envoy to Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, announced.
Points of attention
- Questions remain about the official provision of Tomahawk missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the implications for regional stability.
- The role of Ukrainian President Zelensky in requesting American support, including the request for Tomahawk missiles with a flight range of up to 2,500 km, adds complexity to the situation.
Trump has finally changed his position on Ukraine and Russia
The journalists decided to ask Kellogg whether the US president had allowed Kyiv to launch long-range strikes on Russia. He answered in the affirmative:
According to him, there is no longer such a thing as "a sacred place."
Media representatives asked Kellogg whether the Ukrainian Defense Forces had permission for such use of American weapons. He replied: "Sometimes they have such permission, sometimes they don't."
Keith Kellogg also noted that it was Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky who, during a meeting with Trump, requested the provision of Tomahawk missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which have a flight range of up to 2,500 km.
The special envoy acknowledged that a decision on this matter has not yet been officially made.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-