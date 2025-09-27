Stubb stated the seriousness of Trump's intentions regarding Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb told reporters that the sharp change in US leader Donald Trump's position on Ukraine is truly a "tipping point" that indicates the White House leader's determination on this issue.

Stubb believes Trump will fight for Ukraine's victory

According to the Finnish leader, he does not support the version that such a change in the US president's position on Ukraine indicates his desire to distance himself from efforts to end the war.

I disagree with this theory. All the evidence we have suggests that Trump is serious about his intentions... I think he is understandably disappointed with Putin... that leaves no room for interpretation. Alexander Stubb President of Finland

He also added that his dialogue with the head of the White House is open and frank.

"We are able to interpret Zelensky for Trump, and Trump for Zelensky. I would say they are both in a good position," Stubb assured. Share

He drew attention to the fact that Europe's powerful sanctions against Russia are finally showing their fruits.

According to the Finnish leader, the enemy has finally run out of reserves: