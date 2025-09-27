Who dramatically changed Trump's position on Ukraine — insider data
Who dramatically changed Trump's position on Ukraine — insider data

Charles III was still able to convince Trump
Source:  The Telegraph

Anonymous sources from The Telegraph claim that it was King Charles III of Great Britain who was ultimately able to persuade American leader Donald Trump to support Ukraine and proved that it was capable of winning the war against Russia.

Points of attention

  • The strategic hosting and interactions that took place between King Charles III, Trump, and other officials during the visit to Windsor Castle were instrumental in shaping Trump's new stance on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
  • The speech delivered by King Charles III at a state banquet, emphasizing the historic alliance and the need to support Ukraine against aggression, may have further influenced Trump's decision to side with Ukraine.

Even before their meeting began, Western media outlets shared information that the king and British leader Keir Starmer would do everything possible to get the US president to side with Ukraine.

Charles III hosted the Trumps at Windsor Castle, had lunch and dinner with them, and accompanied them throughout the day of events.

Journalists noted that in his speech at a state banquet, he mentioned Ukraine, addressing the American leader directly:

Our countries share the closest defense, security, and intelligence relationship ever known. In two world wars, we fought together to defeat the forces of tyranny. Today, as tyranny once again threatens Europe, we and our allies stand together to support Ukraine to deter aggression and secure peace.

It's no secret that just a few days after the monarch's meeting with the US president, Trump unexpectedly declared for the first time that he believes in Ukraine's absolute victory over Russia, and also ridiculed the aggressor country.

